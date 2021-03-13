Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Declines By 63.8%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the February 11th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CAPC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 260,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,124. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.89. Capstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

