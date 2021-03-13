Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Declines By 63.8%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the February 11th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CAPC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 260,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,124. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.89. Capstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
About Capstone Companies
