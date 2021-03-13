Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Increases By 318.2%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BREZ opened at $10.06 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

