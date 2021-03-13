Short Interest in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Declines By 81.3%

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSD. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

