Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Grows By 731.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 731.8% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,014. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
