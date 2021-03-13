Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Grows By 731.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 731.8% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,014. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 56.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 137,333 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

