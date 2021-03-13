Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Drops By 76.4%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the February 11th total of 474,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BPTH stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

