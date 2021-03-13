Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Expands By 157.1%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BEBE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

