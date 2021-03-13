Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Drops By 80.9%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the February 11th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 201,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,980. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

