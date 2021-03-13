Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Declines By 68.9%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the February 11th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

ATLKY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

