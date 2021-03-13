Short Interest in ATC Venture Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATCV) Declines By 95.0%

ATC Venture Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATCV) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATCV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,802. ATC Venture Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc, engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc in January 2012.

