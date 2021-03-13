Short Interest in ATC Venture Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATCV) Declines By 95.0%

ATC Venture Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATCV) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ATCV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,802. ATC Venture Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About ATC Venture Group
