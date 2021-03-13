Short Interest in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Expands By 200.0%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AGBA opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. AGBA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

