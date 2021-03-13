Shore Capital Upgrades CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to Buy

Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 444 ($5.80). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 372.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

In related news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

