Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 291.30 ($3.81) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.50 ($3.83). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 264.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The firm has a market cap of £17.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Insiders purchased a total of 3,011 shares of company stock worth $779,053 over the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.