Shore Capital Increases Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Price Target to GBX 115

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) had its target price increased by Shore Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SOHO opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.55 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The company has a market cap of £416.89 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

