Shona L. Brown Sells 2,500 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DASH opened at $142.03 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $867,635,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

