Shivom Market Cap Reaches $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene and DDEX. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00680257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

