Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $55.35. 1,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

