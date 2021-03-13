ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 6%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s share price was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 422,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 945,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ShiftPixy by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

