Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Shares of FOUR opened at $93.41 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

