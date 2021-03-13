Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 48,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,958. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $99.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

