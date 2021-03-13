Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $9.10. Shift Technologies shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 49,614 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

