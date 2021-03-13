Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Trading Up 16.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) shares shot up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$8.50. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock. Shawcor traded as high as C$7.36 and last traded at C$7.23. 1,119,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 746,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a market cap of C$512.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

