SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

