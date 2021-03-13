SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 244,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franchise Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 137,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Franchise Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Franchise Group by 1,632.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 182,436 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRG opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

