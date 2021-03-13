SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $89.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

