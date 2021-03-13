SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 196,136 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,136 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 360,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 289,362 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLUU. Piper Sandler cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

GLUU stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 414.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

