SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 8,787 Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 103,208 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE THR opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $692.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2,082.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.