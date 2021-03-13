SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2,959.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $939.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCRR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

