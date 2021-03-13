SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $323,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $393,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,180.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,919. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

