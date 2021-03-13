SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Curis stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $642.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

