SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $148,000 in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 7.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 42.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 159.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKE opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $307.35 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.13.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

