SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $144,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $382,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 252.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

