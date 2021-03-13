SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LL opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $744.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
