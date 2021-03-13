SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $744.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.