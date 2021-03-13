SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $637.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

