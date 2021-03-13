SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Main Management LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period.

CLOU opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

