SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Separately, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

Shares of TNA opened at $98.86 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

