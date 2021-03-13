SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,684 Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 272,873 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 399.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 379,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $681.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KE shares. Sidoti lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,121.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

