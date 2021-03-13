SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Up 7.4%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.29. 1,633,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,192,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $963.53 million, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

