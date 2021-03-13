ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Trimmed by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $13.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $550.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $27,129,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

