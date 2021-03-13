Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SVC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,225. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,356,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 870,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 125,631 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,273 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.