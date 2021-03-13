Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) vs. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Financial Contrast

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.3, meaning that its stock price is 430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -52.46% -28.68% -21.51% Co-Diagnostics 53.81% 93.48% 88.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 1 5 0 2.83 Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $4.98, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.34%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Co-Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $27.26 million 2.62 -$1.70 million ($0.10) -43.20 Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,791.23 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -38.72

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Sensus Healthcare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.