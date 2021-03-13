Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Semtech by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,689. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

