Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $461.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.