Sei Investments Co. Sells 40,407 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,716 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 40,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Foot Locker by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 158,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

