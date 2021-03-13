Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,556 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of INSP opened at $210.54 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.07 and a 200-day moving average of $173.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

