Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,442 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on MDRX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

