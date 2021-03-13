Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

