Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,985 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

NYSE:VAR opened at $176.01 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

