Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,734.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $999.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.