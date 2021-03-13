Sei Investments Co. Purchases 844 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Cass Information Systems worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 356,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

CASS stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.