Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,066 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. AJO LP bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

